Akshay Kumar is all set for a box office revival, and this revival might help him reclaim his throne. However, after Sarfira’s disastrous box office result, this revival would be very well thought upon through the comedy route. Akshay is currently hooked to a string of comedy franchises, and Jolly LLB 3 in 2025 might bring a much-needed push to the actor’s career.

Jolly LLB 3 Release Date

As per reports, the comedy threequel starring Akshay and Arshad Warsi has locked its release date. The film will arrive in the theaters on April 10, 2025, and might re-instate Akshay’s position at the box office owing to his dominant comedy streak!

Yash’s Toxic Helps Jolly!

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly threequel has taken the release date spot from Kannada Superstar Yash. The KGF star was all set to arrive on the same date with his mature love story, which is titled Toxic. However, the film was postponed, and Akshay caught the opportunity just at the right time!

Struggle With Serious Cinema

Currently, Akshay Kumar is struggling with serious cinema, and all his films are collapsing at the box office. His latest release, Sarfira, was expected to bring a change, but the remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Potturu tanked at the box office.

Looking For Revival

Akshay Kumar is currently looking for a revival through a string of comedies. Currently, the actor has 5 comedy films in pipeline and except for Khel Khel Mein, rest of the four are the next instalments of his successful franchises.

Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of Welcome, is expected to be released in December 2024, followed by Jolly LLB 3 in April 2025, Hera Pheri 3, and Housefull 5, looking for a release in the second half of 2025.

1000+ Crore Projected Box Office Collection

Currently, the films of Hera Pheri, Welcome, Housefull, and Jolly LLB franchise stand at a total of 872.71 crore. The four films might definitely take the total to 1000+ crore, with Jolly LLB 3 shining with the brightest of possibilities.

Here is a breakdown of the box office collection of Akshay Kumar’s comedy franchises.

Hera Pheri Franchise – 53.36 crore Welcome Franchise – 168.25 crore Housefull Franchise – 502.10 crore Jolly LLB Franchise – 149 crore

Total – 872.71 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest box office numbers and verdicts here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates & stories!

Must Read: Indian 2 At The Worldwide Box Office (14 Days): Ends Its Second Week Below 150 Crore Mark, It’s A Colossal Failure With 67% Cost Yet To Be Recovered

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News