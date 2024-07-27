Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira has entered its third week at the worldwide box office with minimal screens. On the opening day itself, the fate of this film was sealed, and it was only a matter of time before the verdict of the disaster was out. The numbers that have come so far are truly embarrassing, and at a given pace, the lifetime collection of even 40 crores gross looks unachievable. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is an official Hindi remake of 2020’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which featured Suriya in the leading role. Upon its release on 12th July, the film opened to positive reviews from critics, and word-of-mouth among the audience was favorable. Unfortunately, this positivity wasn’t reflected in the performance at ticket windows.

Sarfira started poorly in India and overseas and was outright rejected upon arrival. Yes, there was some growth over the opening weekend, but the opening itself was so low that even a decent weekend growth didn’t help the film. Talking about the latest collection update, the Akshay Kumar starrer has earned just 23 crores net at the Indian box office in 15 days. Including taxes, it equals a domestic gross of 27.14 crores.

In the overseas market, Sarfira is a complete washout, with just 4.5 crores gross coming in so far. Combining this with the Indian gross total, the overall collection stands at a dismal 31.64 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

From here, the overseas run will bring a negligible amount. In India, it is expected to rake in a crore or more, thus ending a global run much below 40 crores gross.

Akshay Kumar is coming up next with Khel Khel Mein, which releases on the 15th of August. Let’s see if that film turns the tables for the actor!

