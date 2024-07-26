Dhanush’s Raayan has almost ended its opening day, with just some final shows still running. Riding on a good pre-release buzz, the film registered solid occupancy in the morning and afternoon shows, but after that, the real content started doing its work. As the audience has been appreciating the content, the positivity got translated to the box office performance on day 1. Keep reading to know more!

The action thriller marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after 2017’s Pa Paandi. Released in three different languages (Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi), the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Yes, some are criticizing the post-interval portion, but overall, the talks are favorable. Even the ticket-buying audience has given a thumbs-up so far.

With strong pre-sales in the kitty, Raayan opened to strong occupancies, especially in the Tamil market. Even in the Telugu states, the film has registered a good start. After an impressive start in the morning and afternoon shows, the film maintained a stronghold in evening and night shows.

With night shows still running across the country, Raayan has already emerged as Dhanush’s biggest opener by surpassing Karnan’s 10.40 crores. As per early trends, the film is closing its day 1 at 12-13 crores at the Indian box office. With this, the action thriller has also registered the second biggest opening for Kollywood in 2024 after Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 (26 crores).

Before Raayan, Captain Miller was Kollywood’s second-biggest opener in 2024, with 8.80 crores. Now, Dhanush’s latest release has comfortably replaced it.

Tomorrow, it’ll be interesting to see if the film manages to touch the 15 crores. If it happens, it’ll take the Dhanush starrer towards a healthy opening weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

