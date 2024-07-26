The much-awaited Raayan has finally arrived in theatres. Led by Dhanush, the film enjoyed a good pre-release buzz on the ground level, which was clearly reflected at the Indian box office through the advance booking response. It has fared much better than the actor’s last release, Captain Miller, which was a Pongal release. Keep reading to know about the film’s performance in day 1 pre-sales!

Earlier this year, Dhanush came with his Captain Miller, which was released amid a clash with Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan. Despite the holiday season, it took a good start but failed to hit double digits. As Ayalaan, too, had a good pre-release buzz and enjoyed favorable reactions, it affected Captain Miller’s day 1 collection. But this time, the actor is geared up to hit it out of the park.

Coming to Raayan, the film closed its day 1 advance booking on a solid note. Before the first show started, it had sold tickets worth 6.20 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) across the nation. It includes a sale of over 4.37 lakh tickets, which indicates an impressive ground-level buzz for the film.

As expected, the major response was for the Tamil version, and it has been learned that Raayan sold over 3.60 lakh tickets in Tamil. This equals a gross collection of over 5.31 crores in India. Considering the popularity of Dhanush in the Telugu market, the Telugu version has shown a good response, with over 65,000 sold-out tickets.

Dhanush’s last release, Captain Miller, had registered opening day pre-sales worth 3.90 crores gross (excluding blocked seats), including a count of 2.37 lakh tickets. If compared, Raayan has fared 58.97% higher than Captain Miller.

As early reactions are positive, Raayan is expected to comfortably surpass Karnan’s 10.40 crores and register Dhanush’s biggest-ever start.

Directed by Dhanush himself, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and others in key roles. The music is composed by AR Rahman.

