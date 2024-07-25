Following Deadpool and Wolverine’s global debut this weekend, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will become the first franchise to gross $30 billion worldwide. The MCU is currently the biggest franchise in the movie industry. Since 2007, the MCU has built success on sequels and franchises, producing at least 33 movies that have performed well at the global box office.

To date, the MCU franchise has earned 29.7 billion at the worldwide box office from from over two dozen sequels and franchises. From Iron Man in 2008 to The Marvels in 2023, the MCU machine has churned out hefty profits despite a few of the films tanking at the box office.

With Deadpool and Wolverine projected to accumulate $340M-$360M worldwide during the debut weekend after the films’ release on July 26, the MCU franchise will claw past the $30 million mark, making it the first franchise to cross the milestone by a huge margin. As the MCU gears up to pass a massive milestone, let’s take a look at the five highest-grossing franchises of all time.

5. James Bond Franchise

From 1962 to 2021, the franchise churned out 27 movies grossing over $7.83 billion worldwide.

4. Harry Potter Franchise

The 11 Wizarding World movies, Including the Fantastic Beasts series, have grossed over $9.66 billion.

3. Star Wars Franchise

The pop culture phenomenon initially created by George Lucas has grossed over $10.31 billion with 11 movies.

2. Spider Man Franchise

With the release of the latest entry, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the Spider-Man franchise earned nearly $700 million worldwide and surpassed Star Wars as the second highest grossing franchise with $10.5 Billion.

1. MCU Franchise

With over two dozen movies under its belt, MCU reigns supreme as the highest-grossing franchise in history.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

