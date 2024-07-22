Marvel Studios is gearing up for the release of their only movie of 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel is known for making films with stunning visuals, and they require it to be because of the comic book/superhero genre. Today, we have ranked the MCU movies based on their estimated production budget. From Eternals to The Marvels, we have listed the films released in the post-COVID era. Find out where Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer is at.

The upcoming MCU movie is very important for the studio because of past box office duds like The Marvels and also because after this film, X-Men characters, aka mutants, will be prominent in Marvel projects.

According to TMDB, Deadpool & Wolverine’s alleged production budget is $250 million, similar to a few other MCU movies released post-COVID era. However, it is not the most expensive Marvel film as The Marvels has taken that crown. However, it was a big box office dud and the lowest-grossing MCU movie. Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson starrer 2023 movie collected only $199.7 million at the worldwide box office, as per The Numbers.

As per the data collected from The Numbers, Simu Liu and Awkwafina starrer Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had the lowest production budget in the post-pandemic era, which was $150 million. Black Widow, Eternals, Spider-Man: Now Way Home, Doctor Strange 2, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had a budget of $200 million each.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Thor: Lover and Thunder, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 had an estimated budget of $250 million each. As mentioned above, Deadpool & Wolverine also has the same budget and is among the second costliest MCU movies of the post-COVID era.

2023’s The Marvels starring Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson and others has the highest budget among the MCU films in post-pandemic period, which is $274.8 million. The upcoming MCU movie is $24.8 million less costly than The Marvels. Although The Marvels was a big flop, the industry has big hopes for Deadpool & Wolverine, and they believe it will cross the billion-dollar mark at the global box office. One of the significant reasons to expect that is Hugh Jackman’s return and his, Ryan Reynolds’, and other X-Men characters’ official entry in the MCU.

Previously, Spider-Man: No Way Home was the last MCU film to earn over a billion dollars at the box office, and it happened because of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s appearances in it. However, it is in Marvel and Sony’s shared universe, but Tom Holland made his debut in MCU’s Captain America: Civil War, so we included it on our list.

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds, Emma Corrin, and Hugh Jackman, will be released in the theatres on July 26.

