Chris Pratt and James Gunn have worked together for the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The duo last worked together in 2023, the last GoTG movie. It received amazing reviews but left many fans with a bittersweet feeling as they won’t collaborate for an MCU movie again.

James Gunn was announced as the new CEO of DC Studios in 2022. Since then, the filmmaker has implemented many changes in the DC universe. Gunn is also working on his new Superman: Legacy movie. But will he collaborate with Chris Pratt anytime soon? Is Pratt open to working with James in any DC movie? Well, the actor gave a positive response.

Chris Pratt On Working in DCU After MCU

In an interview, Chris Pratt was asked about his recent visit to the Guardians of the Galaxy director on the sets of Superman: Legacy. While Pratt didn’t reveal anything, he said there’s always a chance he could work with the DCU. The actor was asked if he would join the competing superhero franchise. Pratt said, “Yes, of course.” Chris added that he would leave it to the fans and James to decide what role he should play.

In an interview with TMZ, Chris Pratt spoke about being open to joining DCU. “If it could fit into my schedule and it made sense, I would love it. Of course, I love playing Star-Lord, and hopefully, there’s a chance that I can come back. I just feel so blessed to be able to do any of it, to be considered for any of it. If it’s right and the fans would love it, I’d be more than happy to do it.”

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt voiced Garfield in the 2024 live-action ‘The Garfield Movie‘. The actor will next be seen in the movies The Electric State and Mercy. Chris’ web series, The Terminal List, has been renewed for season 2.

