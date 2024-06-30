Scarlett Johansson is the highest-grossing female star of all time. Many wouldn’t know, but the gross revenue of her films is better than that of leading Hollywood hunks, including Samuel L Jackson, Tom Cruise, and Bradley Cooper. Here’s a quick look back at her last five films at the box office and their verdicts.

ScarJo began her acting career at the age of 10. Her versatility and ability to play controversial roles like Lost In Translation and Under The Skin brought her a lot of limelight. She was declared the highest-paid actress for two consecutive years (2018 and 2019) and continues to be one of Hollywood’s most bankable female actresses.

There’s an exciting lineup planned for Scarlett Johansson. She is all set to entertain us with films like the untitled Jurrasic World film (seventh installment) and Fly Me To The Moon. But before that, here’s a quick look at her last five films at the box office:

Asteroid City (2023)

The comedy-drama features leading names in Hollywood, including Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Willem Dafoe, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston, and Edward Norton, among many others.

Asteroid City was released in North America in June 2023, followed by Sweden and limited other countries. It was reportedly made on a budget of $25 million and grossed $53.8 million at the worldwide box office. A successful outing!

Black Widow (2021)

After bidding goodbye to the MCU in Avengers: Endgame, Scarlett Johansson finally starred in her much-awaited solo superhero film, Black Widow. And boy, was it worth it! Despite releasing amid Covid times, the superhero flick garnered a decent $379 million at the worldwide box office against a budget of $288.5 million. It created several pandemic records during its course of reviving footfalls in theatres all across the globe. And if that’s not enough, the success streak continued with the digital premiere on Disney+.

Jojo Rabit (2019)

Another successful outing for ScarJo! Made on a budget of $14 million, Jojo Rabbit went on to gross $93.69 million at the global box office. This is about 568% higher than the cost.

Avengers Endgame (2019)

Does this even need any detailing? Avengers: Endgame was one of the most expensive films ever produced, with an estimated budget of $356 million. Marvel fans flooded the theatres to witness their favorite superheroes, Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow. Of course, how can one forget the defeat of the mighty Thanos?

Avengers: Endgame is the second-highest-grossing film of all time, with worldwide collections of $2.779 billion. It is only behind Avatar $2.923 billion in the list.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Last but not least is Avengers: Infinity War. Scarlett Johansson reprised her character of Natasha Romanoff/ Black Widow along with Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and others to stop Thanos from collecting the six powerful infinity stones.

Avengers: Infinity is the sixth highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office, with lifetime earnings of $2.05 billion.

All in all, Scarlett Johansson hasn’t had a single miss at the box office and has delivered two multibillion-dollar blockbuster successes in the last six years.

PS: This list does not include Sing 2 because it was a voice role and Marriage Story because it was a very limited theatrical release, meant for a digital premiere on Netflix.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

