The Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston is among the biggest stars in the TV world. With his sheer dedication and acting skill, the actor has established himself as a leading star. However, this would have never happened if Cranston had gone with the first option that he chose for his career, becoming a police officer. Well, Breaking Bad fans would have never gotten their iconic drug-cooking Chemistry professor, Walter White.

Cranston’s acting career began in the 1980s as he appeared in several shows and advertisements. Some of his notable works include his roles in Seinfeld and Mighty Morphin Power. However, his global popularity came with Breaking Bad.

Bryan Cranston once appeared on the Smartless podcast and revealed how close he got to becoming a police officer. The actor revealed that he was fascinated by a career in law enforcement when he was in high school. He was, in fact, attached to that idea. The actor even revealed how he was introduced to these jobs during one of his career days at school. He added that an image of a masculine man and their“right” work was something that also attracted him to the job.

Bryan Cranston further revealed how he began working toward becoming a cop and took several opportunities to get started. He said, “So I started wondering about that, and I became a police explorer,” Cranston said. “I did really well. Out of 116 16-year-olds all throughout Los Angeles, I graduated first in the class. That told me this is what you should do, very pragmatic.” “I went to Valley Junior College to start studying it because we had no money. And then I was going to transfer to UCLA with this police science degree and then go into the LAPD. That was my whole plan.”

However, the Your Honor star was attracted to theatres and acting in her second year of college. It was the time when he was supposed to pick an elective course, and the one he chose was theatre. The actor went on to describe how a girl changed his interest in his career. During his first class, he was handed a script by his teacher. When he read it, it had lines of a make-out session. As he looked up, a pretty girl was standing before him with whom he was supposed to read the scene. And we can now say that the rest is history.

