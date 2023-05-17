Friends has been one of the most popular sitcoms that began airing in the early 1990s. All the actors of the hit sitcom, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, shot to fame overnight.

But before Friends, there was Jerry Seinfeld’s Seinfeld, which ran for nine seasons before concluding in 1998 and charmed viewers with its clever banter and depiction of New York life. Lisa once discussed the relationship between the two shows.

Lisa Kudrow, who played the role of Phoebe Buffay in the iconic sitcom Friends, recalled an interaction she had with Jerry Seinfeld during the early days of their sitcom. During a conversation with Daily Beast, Kudrow said, “I remember going to some party and Jerry Seinfeld was there, and I said, ‘Hi,’ and he said, ‘You’re welcome.'” Adding on, Kudrow said, “‘Why, thank you … what?'”

Revealing what Seinfeld meant by that exchange, Kudrow revealed what he said to her and added, “You’re on after us in the summer, and you’re welcome.”The actress was taken aback by how the comedian was taking partial credit for the success of Friends in its early days.

Lisa Kudrow also discussed how the relationship between Seinfeld and Friends fared in terms of public watching, explaining that the comedy didn’t really “explode” (in 1994) until the following summer when it was put after Seinfeld reruns. At first, Mad About You—a sitcom starring Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser—was followed by Friends.

The actress said the show’s debut numbers were “just fine.” However, she vowed not to diminish the outstanding job being done by the show’s creators and writers.

