Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is making headlines every now and then. The singer recently performed in Philadelphia and shared pictures from her concert on Instagram, giving a glimpse of her power-packed performance. Amid the same, a Ryan Reynolds lookalike security guard perfectly lip-syncing ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ goes viral on social media and netizens are going gaga over the man and dropping comments under his video. Scroll below to watch the video.

Taylor is one the biggest stars in Hollywood and enjoys a massive fan following with over 259 million followers on Instagram. Swift is currently dominating the headlines for her alleged brewing romance with Matty Healy. Their first official pics went viral on social media yesterday as they were spotted leaving a recording studio in NYC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about her latest video from Eras Tour, Entertainment Tonight shared Taylor Swift performing on her song, but that’s not why the clip is trending on social media but because of a Ryan Reynolds lookalike security guard who’s perfectly lip-syncing on ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Can you unsee how similar this security guard looks to Ryan Reynolds? Haha!

A user reacted to Taylor Swift’s video on Instagram and commented, “He’s a young Ryan Reynolds 😂”

Another user commented, “He is a keeper 😂”

A third commented, “Is that Ryan Reynolds younger brother?😁”

A fourth commented, “This should be Taylor’s new boyfriend.”

This man is a total SWIFTIE, and the way he’s lip-syncing the song is incredible.

What are your thoughts on Ryan Reynolds‘ lookalike singing at Taylor Swift’s concert? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Did Priyanka Chopra Just Get Royally Ignored By Anne Hathaway While Greeting Zendaya At Bvlgari Event? Netizens React, “Typical Americans…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram