Tom Cruise and his connection with Scientology have been known to the world. The actor has given many blockbuster hits, but his romantic life has always had a hard time. With many relationships in the past, the actor has not been fortunate. However, he once got a girlfriend through Scientology when he was heartbroken by Nicole Kidman.

Scientology once hand-picked and groomed a young church member to become the Mission Impossible actor’s girlfriend. Being the perfect Scientology celebrity, the church wanted to keep Tom happy. However, as the relationship was doomed to fail, he once reportedly physically assaulted his young girlfriend. Read on to find out what happened!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Business Insider, HBO’s Scientology documentary, Going Clear, discussed how the church gave Tom Cruise a girlfriend, Nazanin Boniadi, after he separated from Nicole Kidman. The report mentions how both of them had a hard time understanding each other even though the church trained her to play the “girlfriend of Scientology’s biggest star.”

However, Nazanin Boniadi once had a severe headache and had a hard time understanding Miscavige, which infuriated Tom Cruise. “The next day, Cruise inches from her face – pounded on the table and screamed at her for insulting the head of the church,” mentions the report.

Following the incident, after two weeks, church henchman Tommy Davis delivered the news to Nazanin that her relationship with Cruise was over. While they both parted ways, none of them ever officially commented about their relationship. Bodiani pursued an acting career and has since appeared in Homeland, Scandal, How I Met Your Mother, and many other projects.

On the other hand, Tom Cruise is expecting the release of the upcoming MI film Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, which is expected to release on 12 July 2023. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Did Priyanka Chopra Just Get Royally Ignored By Anne Hathaway While Greeting Zendaya At Bvlgari Event? Netizens React, “Typical Americans…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News