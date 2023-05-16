Two best actors coming at loggerheads with each other is nothing new. Their bitter relationship affecting the surrounding has also been heard. So, when we talk about Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt’s biggest hush-hush rivalry, it involved Brad’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston distancing herself from the former actor as well. Keep scrolling to know more.

Jennifer is also quite a popular face in the entertainment industry, and with her illustrious career in films she has made a name for herself. However, when she was in a marital relationship with Brad she couldn’t be friends with Tom because of their feud.

It seemed like Tom Cruise took a lot of projects from Brad Pitt’s hands, and while Brad has a dedicated work ethic, the Top Gun actor does what he feels like doing. However, when the two top A-listers of Hollywood came together for a project named Interview with the Vampire, they didn’t collect fond memories and enjoy each other’s company; rather, it was more of a subliminal competition.

As reported in US Weekly, Brad Pitt had revealed they had an undertone competition with each other and said, “You gotta understand, Tom and I are… we walk in different directions. He’s North Pole. I’m South. He’s coming at you with a handshake. where I may bump into you, I may not, you know. I always thought there was this underlying competition that got in the way of any real conversation. It wasn’t nasty by any means, not at all. But it was just there and it bugged me a bit. But I’ll tell you, he catches a lot of shit because he’s on top, but he’s a good actor and he advances in the film. He did it. I mean, you have to respect that.”

As per recent reports, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt clashed on many projects but now, Pitt has been roped in to play the role of F1 driver which is kind of Cruise’s genre. An insider claimed as per a report in New Idea, “Over the years, they have steered clear of each other. A lot of people don’t realize this, but Brad and Tom competed for so many roles; it was actually ridiculous. Their rivalry is one of the industry’s best-kept secrets. I can imagine Tom’s nose might be a bit out of joint over this. Brad is kind of stepping on his turf a little. No doubt that has ruffled a few feathers too.”

Going further, the insider even claimed that their feud made others, including Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, and others keep their distance from Tom. The source shared, “Brad confides a lot in Flea, and most of his friends are only too aware of Brad’s feelings about Tom. That’s why you’ll find his closest people, including Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ellen DeGeneres giving Tom a wide berth.”

