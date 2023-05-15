After bringing Hollywood back from the dead with his massive hit Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, the award-winning star Tom Cruise is already gearing up for the release of his next – Mission: Impossible 7. The Hollywood A-lister’s new action flick will hit the theatres in July, but it has been reported that the cast and crew of the movie are already walking on eggshells. Scroll down to know why.

Tom Cruise is reportedly micromanaging the rollout and barking orders to his crew members. The star earlier got on the wrong side of the Internet when an audio clip of his got leaked in 2020. In the viral clip, Cruise was heard yelling and raving at the cast and crew for not upholding his extremely strict pandemic safety requirements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the latest, a source spilled the beans to Radar Online saying, “Tom is pushing the completion to the absolute limit in terms of deadlines and scheduling, and it’s nerve-racking for everybody, especially on the business side.” The insider further stated, “The movie’s ending is still being shot, revised and reimagined. They’re shooting M:I8 back to back but M:I7 isn’t finished and it’s coming out in two months!”

The sources also spoke about the “the unspoken fact” that Tom Cruise is competing with himself. An insider on the same said, “Tom is obsessed with topping the performance of Top Gun: Maverick. That’s the big brass ring for him on this movie to make it the biggest Mission: Impossible ever and to use every penny and every minute to get it to that place.”

A source also told the publication, “It really is a miracle the project got made, and that’s a testament to Tom’s professionalism and ruthless perfectionist streak — but the man has not mellowed one bit.”

Defending his 2020 rant over his Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One shoot, Tom Cruise in an interview earlier stated, “It can get fraught. Fraught and personal. I said what I said. There was a surge happening in England also at that point. And there was a lot at stake at that point.”

The Mummy actor added, “But it wasn’t my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people. And the wonderful thing is that we never shut down again. And here we are, continuing to film.”

Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One is all set to hit the theatres on July 12, 2023.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Brenda Song Was Rejected From Doing Crazy Rich Asians Because She “Was Not Asian Enough”, She Said, “It Broke My Heart”, & Here’s What The Director Said!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News