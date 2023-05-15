Sofia Vergara can be termed as the s*x goddess. I mean, why the hell not? She is so s*xy even in her 50s, so think how hot she looked when she was much younger. Even though she looks like she ain’t ageing. The Colombian-American actress made her name in Hollywood with her hard work, dedication and acting chops but mostly because of her looks. She gained massive popularity after giving her performance in Modern Family.

Sofia is also seen in America’s Got Talent’s judging panel, and well, I have to say the woman has a taste in fashion. She has never shied away from flaunting her curvaceous figure, and because she is a model, she has never lacked confidence. Today we brought you a throwback picture where she served HAWTNESS like no one ever!

In March 2022, Sofia Vergara took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture from one of her photoshoots. In the photo, Sofia can be seen wearing a black bra with a halter neck and double strap detailing, along with a matching strappy knicker, giving an ample amount of peek into her voluptuous b**bs, curvy figure and toned waistline. She could be seen checking the hotness of the water, but I am sure you would agree the diva looked more HAWT! Along with the picture, she captioned it as “#tbt Colombia❤️❤️❤️❤️ #spf1000”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

For makeup, Sofia Vergara opted for a full coverage foundation, contoured cuts on her cheekbones and nose, defined brows, shimmery shadow with winged liner and lots of mascara, and completed the look with a glossy mauve lip shade. To accessorize the look, the young Sofia was seen pairing up the bikini with silver hoops. She kept her hair a little messy and left it open to fall over her shoulders.

Well, she surely knows how to turn one on with her s*xiness. What are your thoughts about Sofia Vergara’s look? Let us know in the comments!

