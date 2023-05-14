Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox once put their bomb sides to display for Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS and all hell broke loose. It was in 2021, when Kim K’s brand launched its official Cotton inner wears and the beautiful ladies decided to promote it in the most sensuous way one could imagine. The ladies shot up desires as they posed with aphrodisiacs in monochromes.

A series of pictures saw Megan and Kourtney in jaw-dropping poses raising the mercury level, one picture at a time. In a picture, separated by just an apple as they posed facing each other, revealing a major part of their b*utts. In the next picture, the beauties were seen feasting on cherries. While in the third picture, they went crazy wild as they sought attention towards their bottoms.

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox looked like a dream in black thongs flaunting their perfectly toned bodies. Megan’s tattoo was an added attraction to the picture. Scroll down more to see their s*xy photoshoot.

Kim Kardashian shared the pictures on her Instagram in 2021 when she launched a new range of her lingerie. The official Instagram handle for SKIMS also shared some of these pictures.

You can see the pictures here where Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are seen bonding like a dream as Kim Kardashian introduced them.

Megan and Kourtney posed endlessly, with flowers, fruits and sometimes even using each other’s bodies as props. While they flaunted their b*tts in some pictures, they teased with their b**bs in some. Sharing the pictures after the product line was launched in 2021, SKIMS Instagram handle wrote, ” Cotton has never looked this good.”

