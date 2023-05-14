The superhero culture saw a paradigm shift when Ryan Reynolds decided to embody Wade Wilson aka Deadpool, the iconic R-rated Marvel superhero in a Fox film. In no time, the world was in awe of him, and the demand for more of this became massive. This led to a sequel, and now Ryan is finally set to make his Disney MCU debut with Deadpool 3. But long ago, even when the first movie was not made, Reynolds wanted Quentin Tarantino to direct it. Yes, you read that right.

Deadpool is one of the most quirky and revolutionary superhero who is clumsy, keeps making mistakes, and not the idealistic types. The first two movies in the franchise were directed by Tim Miller and David Leitch, respectively, both having worked successfully; the demand for three has only increased.

But while we now wait for Ryan Reynolds as Merc With The Mouth to enter the MCU, trivia has kept us thinking, what if? Yes, if you remember Ryan’s obsession with the superhero even before the movie got made, he used to talk candidly about the character and his expectations and ideas for him. He once said he wants Quentin Tarantino to direct it. Read on to know.

“I read the Deadpool comics and, sure enough, I really connected to the world, and I felt like he occupied a space in the comic book world that no other character could or would, at least that I’d heard of at the time,” Reynolds once said as per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I knew that very few comic books broke the fourth wall and included the audience in the way that Deadpool did. So I knew he was working off a different footprint than some of the other guys.”

“You think directors for a movie like this and you immediately picture [Quentin Tarantino] or somebody like that,” Ryan Reynolds added. “Obviously Tarantino is a guy that likes to direct his own material, so there’s a good chance he wouldn’t be the guy. We all have our lists of dream directors.”

Deadpool 3 is right now confirmed but still in very early stage of making. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

