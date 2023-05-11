Director Quentin Tarantino is one of the finest filmmakers of the current generation, as his pathbreaking vision of cinema has always been a blockbuster hit. Not only have his movies made huge numbers at the box office but audiences are also always stunned by his work. However, in his personal life, the filmmaker had an unusual equation with his mother. Once, he revealed that he never gave any money to his mother from his movie-making career after she shouted at him for writing screenplays in school instead of studying.

The renowned director, whose net worth is an estimated $120 million, has worked with Hollywood’s biggest names. Tarantino is often known for his unique filmmaking style, which makes him different from the rest of the filmmakers. However, he vowed to his childhood promise never to give his mother any money from his Hollywood success, which is just unusual.

During an interview with Brian Koppelman on his The Moment podcast, Django Unchained director recalled how he wanted to pursue a writing career from a young age. While sharing about his struggles in school, something his mother, Connie Zastoupil, “always had a hard time about.” He vowed never to give his mom “a penny” after she dissed his writing at an early age.

The Kill Bill director revealed his mother had “a hard time about my scholastic non-abilities” while he was spending time writing scripts in school. “She was bitching at me about that,” said the director, “and then, in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh and by the way, this little writing career?’ — with the finger quotes — ‘this little writing career that you’re doing? That shit is fucking over!’ She just meant don’t do it in class when you’re supposed to be doing something else.”

Reacting to the statement, Connie Zastoupil, mother of Quentin Tarantino, said, “I’m proud of him and love him and his growing new family.” For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

