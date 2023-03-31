Will Smith is known for his stunning acting skills and, well, for the incident that happened at the Oscars with Chris Rocks. Lol! However, did you know that once, he was one of the frontrunners for a lead role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained but turned down the offer because of the amount of violence shown in the movie? Well, keeping aside the irony that we can’t unsee, keep reading to know more.

In a throwback interview, Will had explained why he didn’t take up the offer, and we are quite in shock at how years later, that same person can change so much.

In 2015’s Hollywood Reporter’s annual Actor Roundtable, Will Smith had explained why he had turned down Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, he said, “It was about the creative direction of the story. To me, it’s as perfect a story as you could ever want: a guy that learns how to kill to retrieve his wife that has been taken as a slave. That idea is perfect. And it was just that Quentin and I couldn’t see [eye to eye].”

Further going into the conversation, Will Smith had shared, “I wanted to make that movie so badly, but I felt the only way was, it had to be a love story, not a vengeance story. We can’t look at what happens in Paris [the terrorist attacks] and want to f— somebody up for that. Violence begets violence. I just couldn’t connect to violence being the answer. Love had to be the answer.”

Well, the person who once hated violence and turned down a movie offer just because of that, how can years later, he walk up to the Oscars stage and slap Chris Rock in front of everyone? Irony much? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

