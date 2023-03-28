Post RRR’s historic victory at Oscars 2023, we are coming across several interesting stories. Be it the amount paid by the makers for the campaign or the rumours of bad blood between Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film continues to stay in the headlines. Now, the latest we learn is about the actual price paid by SS Rajamouli to reserve a seat at the Oscars. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, a few days back, we heard about the director spending a colossal amount of 1.44 crores to book seats at Oscars 2023. Reportedly, as per the rules of the Academy Awards, only a nominated person and his/her one family member is provided with free passes. As per this rule, the free entry was only restricted to MM Keeravani and Chandrabose (composer and lyricist of Naatu Naatu song). Others including Rajamouli, Rama Rajamouli (SSR’s wife), SS Karthikeya (SSR’s son) and his wife, Ram Charan, Upasana (Charan’s wife) and Jr NTR attended the awards night by buying their seats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, none other than SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya has broken his silence on the matter as he revealed that even RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR were invited. For the rest of the members, they did pay an amount but it wasn’t an exorbitant price that was reported.

Talking to Galatta Plus, SS Karthikeya said, “People like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prem Rakshit, Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj, Keeravani and Chandrabose were officially invited. Each of these nominees have a few seats which they can accommodate for people they’d like to bring. But they have to send out a mail to the Academy and tell them who they’re bringing along. So there are classes of seats and they have to be paid for. We paid around $1500 per seat in the lower level and $750 per seat for the top level. That’s about it.”

Meanwhile, Karthikeya also made it clear that the RRR team didn’t spend 80 crores for the Oscars campaign. He revealed the amount to be 8.5 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Orange Re-Release Box Office: Originally A Flop Ram Charan Film Is Now Doing Wonders At Ticket Windows!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News