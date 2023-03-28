The trend of re-release continues to grow and the latest star to be a part of it is Ram Charan. The mega power star celebrated his 38th birthday yesterday and to celebrate the auspicious occasion, his Orange was re-released in theatres. Surprisingly, the response at the box office has been huge and below is all you need to know!

Helmed by Bhaskar, Orange was originally released in 2010. Apart from Ram, the film also stars

in key roles. Upon its release, the film received mixed to decent reviews and was a commercial failure. However, over the years, it earned a cult following. In fact, it is considered one of the best love stories made in Tollywood.

Initially, the re-release announcement of Orange met with criticism from Ram Charan fans as it was a box office failure. However, the actual response at ticket windows has stunned everyone as no one ever expected such numbers coming in. As per official figures, the Ram Charan starrer has earned a whopping 74.89 lakhs from the Nizam region.

As initially planned, Orange was re-released for just 3 days i.e. from 25th to 27th of March. With such a response, it’ll be interesting to see if the film continues to be screened.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan celebrated his birthday on the sets of his upcoming film with Shankar, a day before with his crew and co-star Kiara Advani. Ram on Saturday celebrated his birthday on the sets and even had a cake-cutting ceremony. He was showered with rose petals. He was joined by Kiara, director Shankar and choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva.

