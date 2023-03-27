With an increase in footfalls with every passing day since the evening paid previews were held on Thursday, John Wick: Chapter 4 is turning out to be a good success in India as well. While in the USA the franchise is rather popular, it’s still for a restricted audience due to its hardcore action genre, which is not about flying cars but more about man-to-man combat. Such kinds of films doesn’t really have a huge appeal all over, and especially in India, its more about the Marvel movies or the ones belonging to Fast & The Furious or Mission: Impossible kind that do well.

However, this Keanu Reeves starrer has turned out to be an exception as it’s finding a very good audience base for itself. This can be seen from day-on-day increment that has been seen in collections that are rather impressive at 27 crores*. The film in fact ended up coming close to a double-digit score on Sunday with 9.50 crores*, which is really good as one would have expected these to be the weekend numbers instead. However, audiences have developed a liking for this story about a reluctant assassin, and looks like this will continue for many more weeks.

Coming Friday also sees the release of an action film, and that’s Bollywood’s own Bholaa. The Ajay Devgn starrer too would be screened in the IMAX version, and given the fact that there are restricted screens available in India to showcase a film in this format, it would be interesting to see how does the screen divide happen for both the biggies in weeks to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

