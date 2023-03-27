Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 has stormed the worldwide box office during its opening weekend. Said to be Reeves’ swan song in the franchise, the film is riding high on extremely positive reviews. As a result, it has opened beyond expectations, and for an R-Rated genre, it has bagged the biggest-ever start at the box office in the post-pandemic era. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick 4 is touted to be the last film in the franchise. Ever since the premieres took place, the film has been surrounded by highly favourable feedback from the viewers. Before the actual release, the Keanu Reeves starrer was predicted to open around $115 million during the opening weekend. In reality, the film has performed much better than its projected score!

As per the report in Deadline, John Wick: Chapter 4 has summed up its worldwide box office opening weekend at $137.5 million (inclusive of previews). This is huge and second-best for Keanu Reeves in terms of global opening after Matrix Revolutions, $201.4 million. Out of this global sum, $73.5 million comes from the domestic market while the remaining $64 million comes from the overseas market.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has bagged the biggest opening weekend for the R-Rated genre in the domestic market. It has surpassed Halloween Kills’ $49.4 million. It is also the second-best in terms of domestic opening in 2023. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is at the top with $106.1 million.

As word-of-mouth is extremely positive, John Wick: Chapter 4 is expected to perform extremely well in the lifetime run.

