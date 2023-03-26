Bheed pretty much remained flat on Saturday as only 0.50 crore* came in. On Friday, the film had opened at 0.40 crore* and that was as it is a very low number. Even a 100% jump in numbers wouldn’t have taken the film anywhere in terms of the theatrical business and here with just no growth coming in, the writing is clear on the wall.

The Anubhav Sinha directed film is not a bad watch at all but given the current mood of the audience and changing viewing habits, it would have been better off to arrive straight on OTT. I am sure the makers must have thought about this as well but then since the dynamics have changed amidst the OTT companies as well, ‘theatrical first’ route has almost become a mandate. Rest assured, the film will find better traction for itself when it arrives on the digital medium in a few weeks from now but theatrically speaking, there isn’t much to talk about.

Currently standing at 0.90 crore*, the film will now just about cross the 1.50 crores mark. This is saddening indeed for all associated with the film, especially Rajkummar Rao who last saw such a response with Shimla Mirchi which had seen a token release when it hit the screens in 2020 or 5 Weddings which had released in 2018. Those were delayed releases though and had arrived without any buzz whatsoever and hence it must be heartbreaking for him since Bheed does have better credentials and also boasts of one of his best performances till date.

