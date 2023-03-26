The collections are staying on to be decent enough for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, and also on the expected lines. The second weekend is staying on to be rather stable as a good jump has come on Saturday, something that used to be a usual scenario during the pre-pandemic days. Of course, this is happening from a lower note but then it has at least started coming, something that had unfortunately gone missing for more than 90% of the movies during the last 12 months when hardly any movies have succeeded, least of all such mid-budget ones.

On Saturday, the film collected 1.63 crores more and that’s good because with this the journey towards 25 crores lifetime is intact. The film is finding patronage amongst the elite and though there is still a large volume of target audience that’s staying untapped, one just hopes that just like Uunchai, the word of mouth keeps spreading and some sort of collections trickle in after a couple of week of theatrical run as well for the film.

Currently standing at 13.05 crores, the film has now gone past the lifetime total of Rani Mukherji’s last theatrical release Bunty aur Babli 2. That film was an out and out commercial film and had still folded up at 12.50 crores. On the other hand given the kind of trending that this shocking tale about a mother is gaining right now, it should end up doing double the numbers. Sridevi‘s Mom was another shocking tale about a mother which had ended up doing a business of 37.28 crores and had Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway released pre-pandemic, it would have reached there.

