It was a very low opening for Bheed as only 0.35 crore* came at the box office on the first day. Not that there were many expectations from the collections perspective since this one is an offbeat niche film and the promotion & marketing campaign pitched it that way as well. Had there been commercial gains from theatrical business then it would actually have been an added bonus since this one is a clear cut OTT affair, more so in the current times when big screen cinema has taken an altogether different meaning amongst audiences.

The film saw a moderate release in theatres with select screens at premium multiplexes reserved for it and that too at a couple of shows or so. The appeal was even lesser than Abubhav Sinha’s last release Anek since that one still had action in there and this one was is a core drama, and that too in black & white. Yes, pre-pandemic things could have been a bit different and it may have gone the way as Rajkummar Rao’s Newton had. However with OTT rising big in the last couple of years, audiences choose to wait for the digital premiere for this gene.

That said, given the fact that the film has released theatrically, one does look for some sort of business, as has been the case with last week’s Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway which is niche as well but is at least collecting at major properties, albeit on the lower side. Hence, Bheed too should have brought in some footfalls at least as that would have justified its arrival in theatres. With a six day week for it due to the arrival of Bholaa next Thursday and parallel release of John Wick: Chapter 4, one waits to see how does the growth come over the weekend.

