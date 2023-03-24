It was a decent second week for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as over 25 crores came in. The extended first week of 9 days had brought in 92.44 crores and the second week had Mrs. Chatterjee as the prime competition, though that film ended up netting around 10.50 crores eventually. This means that the Luv Ranjan directed film did have a good space available and as was the case in the first week as well where business lied in the mid-zone, same was the case in the second week as well.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar did see a bit of growth on Tuesday and Wednesday due to partial holiday factor but then took a dip on Thursday where collections went below the Monday mark of 2.25 crores*. With 2 crores* more coming in, the film now stands at 119.24 crores*. Today, there would be a bit of additional dip that will come in because John Wick: Chapter 4 has arrived and it’s carrying good reports. It will have the best collections amongst all films in the running and then it would be up to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to keep fighting and eventually growing over the weekend.

The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has the next major milestone of 125 crores ahead of it and it should reach there by the close of third weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

