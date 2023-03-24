It was a fair first week for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway as it crossed the 10 crores mark. The collections stayed in and around the 1 crore mark at an average right from Monday to Thursday, and that has pushed the total to 10.49 crores*. In Thursday, the collections took an expected dip and went under the 1 crore mark to close at 0.80 crore* as the partial holiday effect was over.

The film needs to keep collecting in the second week as well and bring in at least 6-7 crores to stay in a respected zone. Agreed that the costs are low and there is good recovery through digital and satellite mediums. However, when a film is released theatrically then some sort of business is expected, even if it’s a restricted arrival. Thankfully, the film has sailed in though it’s not that it fired away in a big way. This means the second week turns out to be important so that eventually the 20 crores mark is comfortably crossed and then it can take a shot at 22-23 crores lifetime.

This week it will face further competition from John Wick: Chapter 4 and then Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is not going away anywhere. With a six-day week ahead due to Thursday’s release of Bholaa, the well-made Rani Mukerji starrer would be aiming to get a good jump in numbers over the weekend ahead.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

