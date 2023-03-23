Ajay Devgn is all set to make a smashing return to the big screen with his Bholaa. The actor was last seen in Drishyam 2, which turned out to be a huge success at the box office despite being a remake. Now, Ajay is coming with an action-thriller; this time, he’s also the director. As we talk about Ajay- the director- let’s look at his track record as the ship’s captain.

For those who don’t know, Ajay’s upcoming film is an official Hindi remake of Karthi’s Kaithi. The original film was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and released in 2019. It was a huge box office success and is considered one of the modern days cult classics in Kollywood. With such strong content as a backing, we expect a solid big-screen entertainer from Ajay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn is known for making stylish films, especially in terms of action sequences. He tried different things in Shivaay and even Runway 34. Unfortunately, both films didn’t perform as expected. In fact, in his entire career as a filmmaker, Ajay hasn’t delivered a single clean success. For the unversed, his first directorial venture was U Me Aur Hum, which was released in 2008.

Take a look at the box office performance of Ajay Devgn’s directorial ventures:

U Me Aur Hum (2008) – 20 crores (Flop) Shivaay (2016) – 100.35 crores (Average) Runway 34 (2022) – 32 crores (Flop)

Now, with Bholaa releasing on 30th March, it’ll be interesting to see if Ajay Devgn topples his own Shivaay to deliver his highest-grossing film as a director along with a clean box office success.

What do you think, will Bholaa be Ajay Devgn’s first box-office success as a director? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates & stories!

Must Read: John Wick: Chapter 4 Box Office Projection: Keanu Reeves Starrer Aiming To Go Beyond $100 Million+ In 1st Weekend, To Enter Into A Profit Zone Within A Week?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News