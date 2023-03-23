Keanu Reeves is making a big screen return with John Wick: Chapter 4. The actor was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, which was released in 2021. With a successful franchise in the kitty, the actor is expected to bring in some healthy numbers at the box office. As per projection, the film is all set for a record opening for the John Wick franchise and below is all you need to know!

Last week, Shazam 2 was released in theatres and unfortunately, it failed to create any magic at the ticket windows. Despite a good audience score, the film failed to bring in promising numbers. Even Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania didn’t do much. In short, no big releases have managed to shine so far and now all eyes are set on how Chapter 4 of the John Wick franchise performs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scheduled to release on 24th March, John Wick: Chapter 4 is projected to earn around $115 million at the worldwide box office during the opening weekend. This would be a record opening weekend for the franchise. Out of this collection, $65-$70 million are expected to come from the domestic market (US and Canada) and the remaining from all other international circuits.

Early reactions from premieres have been really good for John Wick: Chapter 4, which are bound to help the film at the box office. If the projection comes true, the neo-noir thriller would enter into a profit zone within a week as its reported budget is said to be around $100 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: John Wick: Chapter 4 Box Office Advance Booking (2 Days Before Release): Keanu Reeves Starrer Shows Amazing Responses In Several Cities, Staggering Opening Is On The Way!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News