Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the much-awaited films of this year, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the release on big screens. As the film is set to release this Friday, advance bookings of the flick have already begun. Read on to know how it is performing in several cities.

It’s worth pointing out that John Wick isn’t a big brand in India as far as box office numbers go, but there has been a growth trajectory with each film comprehensively improving the previous movie. The film is expected to have a fantastic opening day and weekend collection.

The reports coming in from the west are highly positive, and most Indian viewers who book in the advance book based on the early reviews from the critics’ screenings that happen in the west. If John Wick: Chapter 4 breaks out in India, it will ensure a staggering opening for the next film in this franchise. So let’s look at the film’s advance booking in various cities.

Mumbai:

Almost 10-15 per cent of seats have been booked for several shows in the city. Some of the shows are fast filling.

Delhi-NCR

John Wick: Chapter 4 is getting a good response in the city as many shows are filling fast, and some have already sold out. 20-25 per cent of the seats are already sold in many theatres.

Bengaluru

Much like Delhi, Keanu Reeves starter is also receiving excellent responses here. Nearly 25-30 per cent of the shows are fast filling, and some are already sold out.

Hyderabad

Nearly 15-20 per cent of John Wick: Chapter 4 shows are fast filling. One can expect impressive footfalls for the film in the city.

Ahmedabad

Surprisingly, the Keanu Reeves starrer has a limited number of shows in the city. Despite this, nearly 10 per cent of the shows are fast filling. The screen may dramatically increase after the film receives excellent footfall in the city.

Chandigarh

Like Ahmedabad, John Wick 4 has limited screens, and nearly every show has fast filling and almost full signs. It is only a matter of time before the shows are sold out.

Chennai

Nearly 35-40 per cent of the shows has fast-filling and almost full signs.

Pune

Much like Mumbai, John Wick 4 has a moderate response in the city. Nearly 15-20 per cent of the shows are fast-filling and running almost full signs.

Kolkata

Even though plenty of shows are available for the Keanu Reeves starrer, bookings are seemingly dull. Only 5-10 per cent of the shows are being booked.

It is worth pointing out that there’s still one more day before John Wick Chapter 4 hits the theatre screens.

