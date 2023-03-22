Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is now assured of a lifetime of over 130 crores. The film is helped by a partial holiday today where many states are celebrating their New Year. As a result of that the collections were better in the evening and night shows yesterday and today even during the day the occupancy will be better. That’s adding at least a crore more to the collections between these two days which allows healthy trending to come in. Also, more the number of people who watch the film, better is the spread of word of mouth and that’s beneficial when the movie is good, something that’s the case with this Luv Ranjan affair.

While on Monday, the film had collected 2.25 crores*, on Tuesday it grew to 2.75 crores* and it won’t be surprising if the 3 crores mark is hit again today, which would be good. Actually, had the 3 crores number been retained on Monday as well then it would have further helped the cause for the film as Tuesday and Wednesday were anyways going to be better. However, the trending over the second weekend was nice, not great, and as a result the film is doing an overall average business.

So far, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has collected 114.34 crores* and with two more days to go in the week, a little over 119 crores would be accumulated before the third weekend comes in.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has 6 more days ahead of it to collect though John Wick: Chapter 4 would have the best collections during this time period and then Bholaa too sees an early release on Thursday. Yes, a lifetime total of 150 crores or more would have been nice but the romcom family drama would have to settle for lesser.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

