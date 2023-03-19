Though she narrowly missed out on scoring a century with her last release Baaghi 3 which had an abrupt end to its run at 95 crores after 8 days once the lockdown was announced, Shraddha Kapoor can now smile. Her has crossed the 100 crores milestone and currently stands at 101.44 crores*. Of course, the film was expected to reach there in the first seven days itself, if not the extended five day weekend itself. However, it has taken four more days to eventually get there, hence turning out to be Shraddha’s sixth biggest ever.

Let’s take a look at the lifetime score of Shraddha Kapoor’s six centuries so far:

Chhichhore – 153.09 crores Saaho – 150 crores Stree – 130 crores ABCD – Any Body Can Dance – 2 – 107 crores Ek Villain – 106 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 101.44 crores* (still playing)

As can be seen, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is just marginally below Ek Villain and ABCD – Any Body Can Dance. While it will cross former today itself, with some push it could do that today for the latter as well. As for Stree, it will remain out of bounds since by the look of things, the Luv Ranjan directed romcom cum family drama would end up somewhere in the range of 125-130 crores. As a result, the film would be her fourth biggest ever while being next only to Chhichhore, Saaho and Stree.

The film is not a hit per se but then has emerged as an average affair at least, which is still better than the series of flops and disasters that most films have turned out to be in the last 12 odd months.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

