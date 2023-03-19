Kabzaa starring Upendra released all across the globe on Friday. Ever since its release, the film has been riding high on extremely negative reviews from critics. As a result, it put on a disappointing performance on the opening day itself by earning below 11 crores at the Indian box office. Now, the latest we hear is about the director taking down the official poster of the worldwide opening day collection. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by R Chandru, the latest Sandalwood release also stars Shriya Saran, Kichcha Sudeep and Shiva Rajkumar (cameo). Earlier, the magnum opus was touted to be a big addition to Sandalwood’s glorious list of pan-India films. However, it is now aiming to become one of the biggest disappointments of the Kannada film industry in recent times.

Yesterday, director R Chandru allegedly shared an official worldwide box office collection poster of Kabzaa. It had an opening day figure of 26 crores mentioned on it. However, as per the trade report, the actual day 1 collection is said to be below 15 crores across the globe. Due to such a huge difference between the two figures, it is said that the director pulled down the poster from social media.

In the past, we have seen several films releasing official collection posters that are hard to believe, questioning the transparency of reporting the box office numbers. It is speculated that due to a fear of trolling on social media, the director allegedly took down the official poster of Kabzaa’s worldwide collection.

However, the same poster has been shared by Anand Pandit, who is one of the producers of Kabzaa.

What do you think about the Kabzaa director allegedly taking down the poster? Share with us through comments.

