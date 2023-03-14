After enjoying the success of ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ and ‘KGF: Chapter -2’, ‘777 Charlie’ and ‘Kantara’, Kannada film industry is looking forward to the release of Kabzaa movie this weekend and hopes to repeat the feat of the grand success at pan-India level.

A mega pre-release event will be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening which is expected to be graced by movie’s starcast Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Dr. Shivarajkumar, among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The advance bookings for Kabzaa, that is scheduled to release pan-India on March 17, are open.

The film’s team — Upendra and lead actress Shriya Saran, director and producer R. Chandru — has participated in promotional events for the movie in all metro cities.

The Kabzaa team has claimed that the project is the “next big thing” in Indian cinema.

Chandru said that he got inspired to deliver a pan-India super-hit movie after witnessing the great success

of ‘KGF Chapter: 2′.

The teaser and trailer of Kabzaa had got a very good response.

Must Read: Lady Gaga Jumps With Joy Representing Every Indian Today On RRR’s Oscar Win; Netizens Say “She’s A Real Winner Of Hearts”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News