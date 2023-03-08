After the success of Drishyam 2, audience cannot wait to watch what the makers have for them in the third instalment of the series. The Ajay Devgn-starrer is the official Hindi remake of Malayalam film of the same name led by Mohanlal. While the Hindi audience had to wait for a few years for the second part in the series, they might not have to wait for long for the third one.

Drishyam film series has a massive fan base across the country. The original Malayalam film has been remade in several languages, yet the most successful turned out to be the Hindi one. The film’s second part did not take much time to cross several records and

Coming back to Drishyam 3, the script of the Malayalam version of the film is currently underway. The movie is written and helmed by Jeethu Joseph. Now, as the third instalment in the film series is one of the most anticipated one, there is a good news for the franchise’s fans.

According to a report by India Today, the makers of Drishyam 3 have planned to shoot the Hindi and Malayalam version simultaneously. The makers took the decision as the Hindi fans had to wait for the release of Malayalam version. Moreover, the Hindi fans will witness a freshness in the story as many might have watched the Malayalam version.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is surely happy with the second instalment in the series as it minted nearly Rs 350 crores at the box office. The film came out to be a massive hit of 2022 and received positive reviews.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the Hindi version of Drishyam also stars Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna and Ishita Dutta.

What do you think Drishyam 3 would be about? Let us know in the comments.

