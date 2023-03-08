Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has been making headlines ever since she made explosive revelations about being a victim of s*xual abuse. While her revelations have left her fans in shock, Khushbu recently opened up about why she needed to tell her story. The BJP member also added how she wants to set an example of staying strong and women need to speak up about the things they have gone through.

Khushbu is one of the well-known actors in the South Indian film industry. She has worked in over 100 Tamil films in the 90s and 2000s. She was last seen in Rajinikanth and Nayanthara-starrer Annaatthe.

Khushbu Sundar recently opened up about her horrific experiences in her childhood. The actress-politician revealed that her father s*xually abused her from the age of eight to 15. Now, in a new interview, Sundar talked about her revelations and why she chose to speak up about the same.

In an interview with ANI, Khushbu Sundar talked about her statement and mentioned she did not make a “startling statement” rather, she was just being honest. The BJP member added, “I am not ashamed of what I have said because this has happened to me and I think the perpetrator needs to be ashamed for what he has done.”

Sundar further added how she needed to send a message to others and said, “I think I need to send the message across that you have to be strong and take control of yourself and not let anything bring you down or think that this is the end of the road.” She further said that she took years to speak up and added, “I think women need to speak about it and tell them this has happened to me and I will continue my journey, no matter what.”

