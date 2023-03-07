Yash, who’s also known as Naveen Kumar Gowda, has emerged as the biggest superstar of the Kannada film industry. While the South sensation has done numerous characters and a number of films in the South, he rose to fame with the first and 2nd instalments of the super hit franchise KGF by Prashant Neel. These films got him more fame and a sea of fans from across the nation.

But did you know Yash’s journey to reach where he’s right now wasn’t a piece of cake? In today’s throwback piece, we bring you a story of the same time.

Not many know KGF star Yash, also known as ‘Naveen’, escaped from his house and moved to a new city when he was young. Yes, that is true! In an earlier interview, Yash had once opened up about his struggling phase and revealed that he ran away from his house with just 300 rupees in his pocket. From being a backstage worker earning Rs 50 per day to serving tea, he has worked hard to reach where he’s today.

Yash once told The News Minute “I ran off from my home. When I came to Bengaluru, I was scared to be in such a big and intimidating city. But, I was confident and wasn’t scared of struggle. I had just 300 rupees in my pocket when I reached Bengaluru. I knew if I went back, my parents would never allow me to return here. My parents gave me an ultimatum. I was free to try my luck as an actor but after that, if it didn’t work out, I had to do what they asked me to.”

“They thought I’d come back. I began doing theatre. Someone luckily took me to do theatre. I knew nothing about it. I began making money backstage. Chai se lekar poora sab kuch (from bringing tea to everything). Initially, I also assisted a director to enter the Kannada film industry. While I did theatre, I travelled a lot. My first appearance on stage was noticed,” had said Yash.

