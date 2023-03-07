Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry. The actress has proved her acting mettle with various award-winning films and has added several international feathers to her hat. After being a jury member at Cannes 2022, Deepika will now be a presenter at Oscars 2023. Following her spectacular career, the Gehraiyaan star has reportedly increased her film fees.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut alongside SRK with Om Shanti Om. The actor gradually established herself as a leading lady and worked with many award-winning directors. In 2017, the actress made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage, which also starred Vin Diesel.

After her role in Pathaan, fans are excited to watch Deepika take up more action roles. Well, she does have a number of films in the pipeline that will portray her in some strong roles. However, Deepika Padukone is not doing these films for a lesser fee.

According to a report by India Today, Deepika Padukone is charging a whopping amount of over Rs 10 crores for her upcoming movie Project K. The movie is being helmed by Nag Ashwin and will star Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.

Project K is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 500 crores and is one of the most expensive movies in India. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie is a sci-fi film with a futuristic plot. Keeping the film’s theme in mind, the director revealed it would have heavy graphics and has got Mahindra on board to design some unique vehicles.

Apart from Project K, Deepika Padukone will co-star with Hrithik Roshan in the forthcoming film Fighter. The movie will mark Deepika and Hrithik’s maiden collaboration. She is also set to star opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the official Hindi remake of The Intern.

