We have time and again seen the veteran actress Jaya Bachchan indulging in a heated argument with the paparazzi. In the past, she locked horns with the shutterbugs when they called her Bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Aish. However, she once again did curse the shutterbugs and received a stern look husband and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Recently, she made headlines when a video of her with granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda when she was heard telling the paps, “I hope you double a fall.” Later, her statement drew harsh criticism from netizens.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were recently snapped at the Indore airport where paps tried to capture them. Forget about posing, the actress-turned-politician slammed the shutterbugs for surrounding them. While Big B is seen making his way calmly, the irked Jaya Bachchan is heard saying, “Aise logo ko naukri se nikaal deni chahiye (Such people should be fired from their jobs),” and this was it. The actress then gets a stern look from her husband Big B, who gives her a look for a moment.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “She is not fit for Amitabh….She will look like the mother of Amitabh. That’s why she is asking not to take photo.” While another said, “O hitler didi.” A third user said, “Amit ji be like Ae pagal aurat ye kya kr rhi hai tu.” Watch the video which is shared by celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla.

Earlier during her appearance on granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast show ‘What The Hell Navya’, where she opened up about her hatred towards paparazzi and said, “I hate it, I despise it, I despise the people who interfere in your personal lives and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I am disgusted with such people. I always tell them, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati?’ (Aren’t you ashamed of yourself?) I don’t mind if you talk about my work and say she is a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she is not looking nice because it is a visual medium.”

Adding, “But the rest, I do mind. You have no business to sit on personal judgment of my character. You are interfering in my life. I am walking somewhere and you are taking my picture, why bhai, am I not a human being?”

