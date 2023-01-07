Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the entertainment industry. Apart from his films, he is loved for his witty response and down-to-earth nature. The superstar was once asked what’s the one thing about himself that megastar Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t have and his witty response will tickle your funny bone.
After a hiatus of almost 4 years, King Khan will be making a grand comeback in YRF’s Pathaan. As the film is releasing this month, fans are eagerly waiting for the beloved superstar on the big screen in a full-fledged role after a long time.
Back in 2004, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan jointly appeared on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan. The launch season also had Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan, and Farhan Akhtar on the panel.
During the show, both SRK and Big B were asked a question as to what’s the one thing about themselves that the other star doesn’t have. The Megastar then answered that King Khan doesn’t have his height which left everyone in splits. When the superstar was asked the same question, he answered, “Taller wife” with a smirk.
It is worth pointing out that Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in multiple films. Some of the films are Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Veer Zara, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Paheli, and others.
Meanwhile, as only a few days left for King Khan’s comeback film, Pathaan release! The release date of the film’s trailer was announced recently. It will drop on January 10. Pathaan releases in the theatres on January 25. The film is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is now said that YRF will unveil its spy universe logo along with Pathaan’s trailer.
