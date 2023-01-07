Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the entertainment industry. Apart from his films, he is loved for his witty response and down-to-earth nature. The superstar was once asked what’s the one thing about himself that megastar Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t have and his witty response will tickle your funny bone.

After a hiatus of almost 4 years, King Khan will be making a grand comeback in YRF’s Pathaan. As the film is releasing this month, fans are eagerly waiting for the beloved superstar on the big screen in a full-fledged role after a long time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2004, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan jointly appeared on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan. The launch season also had Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan, and Farhan Akhtar on the panel.