“Shah Rukh Khan Ka 10 Rs Waali Aukaat Hai”: KRK Shares Videos Of Muslim Crowd Slamming SRK Amid Pathaan Controversy!

Pathaan controversy seems to be intensifying as Siddharth Anand directorial gets closer to its big release. There have been multiple changes ordered by Censor Board including removal of scenes showcasing Deepika Padukone’s buttocks and side pose. Even cut-outs of Shah Rukh Khan and leading actors were destructed in Ahmedabad. Amidst it all, KRK is defending SRK as he shares video of Muslim crowd abusing the superstar. Scroll below for more details.

Kamaal R Khan has maintained a ‘double-faced’ personality when it comes to SRK. Sometimes he is trolling Pathaan and calling the film a box office disaster, other times he’s defending and praising the lead star. He remains a major contributor towards negativity against Besharam Rang and demand on boycott of the film.

KRK took to his Twitter handle and shared an interview by Youth Media TV channel that witnesses interviews revolving around boycott Pathaan trends. A man could be heard talking about Shah Rukh Khan saying, “Kiske paise se bane? 10 rupees ki aukaat hai unki. Ghante ka king yaar, Pathaan bolne se Pathaan ho gaya kya? Kisi bhi dharam me ye nangapan nahi hai.Wo apni maa ko, apni behen ko godi me leke photo nikalu toh maan jau mai.”

In another interview, a person from the crowd even added, “Shah Rukh Khan pakka sacha musalman nahi hai” while reacting to why he’s a part of content like Besharam Rang in Pathaan.

KRK was adding fuel to the fire as he defended SRK in his caption that read, “It’s totally unfair if people are abusing #SRK like this on camera. And media people should not record such language.”

It’s totally unfair if people are abusing #SRK like this on camera. And media people should not record such language. pic.twitter.com/onYKg1BaxM — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 6, 2023

What is your take on the Pathaan controversy?

