Actor Anushka Sharma was recently in the news when she called out a brand for using her picture without her permission. Later, it turned out to be a collaboration between the actress and the brand.

Last night, Anushka attended a brand event in the city and she, in fact, hinted at the same just a day ago, leaving her fans curious. Her announcement on social media left many confused. However, she went on to attend the event, she also had a fan meet, and that, created a lot of ruckus on the streets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, Anushka Sharma can be seen arriving in a swanky car. However, as soon as the video went viral, people on the internet were quick to react. The NH -10 actress was called out for causing an unnecessary traffic jam on the streets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



A user wrote,“ Hello jr jaya bachchan ji.”

Another comment read , “Police yeh log ko kuch nhi kehti full traffic jam.”

A user also called out the double standards of the actors and wrote, “Yeh kuch actor aur actresses kaise se hai. Ekum moody aur matlabi. Jab apna kaam hoga toh camere ke aage sab karenge. Media ko bula bula kar meethi -meethi baatey verna muh chupa lenge… ek pose tak nhi dete.”

On The Work Front

Anushka Sharma is away from the screens for a while now, but she will be soon back! The actress is gearing up for the release of Chakda Express on Netflix. She kept her fans updated by sharing her prep and BTS videos from the film.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: “Will Burn Shah Rukh Khan Alive,” Ayodhya Seer Threatens Amid Pathaan’s Besharam Rang Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News