Anushka Sharma happens to be one Bollywood celebrity who never shies or fears away from expressing her views on any goddamn thing. She has been a part of the Hindi cinema for over a decade and has done some incredible work in the industry proving her work mettle. In a recent turn of events, Anushka has lashed out at an international sports brand for using her picture in a sports bra without her permission on Instagram. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Anushka is married to cricketer and global icon Virat Kohli and the two share a daughter named Vamika. The actress has a no bullsh*t policy and never let anyone cross boundaries with her in terms of her personal and professional life.

Now coming back to the topic, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself lashing out at sports brand Puma for using her picture without her consent. In the picture, Sharma can be seen wearing a yellow coloured sports bra and paired with blue leggings.

Anushka Sharma’s Instagram story read, “Hey, @pumaindia? I’m sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I’m not your ambassador. Please take it down! (angry face emojis).”

For the unversed, her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli happens to be the face for Puma along with Kareena Kapoor Khan who is the brand ambassador for the German sports brand.

