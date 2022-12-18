Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with husband Saif Ali Khan and both their sons Taimur and Jeh were spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for family vacation. Usually every year, the Kapoor’s celebrate Christmas together and have lunch at their Juhu residence and if that doesn’t happen, Kareena and Saif jet off to some exclusive location in a different country with family to celebrate the occasion. The couple also take their nannies on vacation with them and now netizens are reacting to their latest video on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Kareena happens to be one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 9 million followers on Instagram. The beauty is married to actor Saif and shares two kids with him named Taimur and Jeh who enjoy a better fan following on social media than any A-list actor from Bollywood, hehe!

Now talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest appearance, the actress made a stylish entry at the Mumbai airport earlier today. She was accompanied by husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons along with the nannies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a comfy airport look where she paired a red coloured jogger pants with a grey hoodie and wore a shirt underneath. Bebo styled her look with a luxury handbag and boots. Saif Ali Khan on the other hand was dressed in his signature look with a formal shirt and pants that he paired with a half-sleeves jacket.

Take a look at their video below:

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Lucky nannies haar mahine vacation pe jate hai inlogon ke sath 😂”

Another user commented, “Movies ni hi isilye holidays pe holidays, 😂😂😂😂 people r accepting talents not nepos”

A third user commented, “Why are they always so gloomy? The kid has also acquired the parent’s trait he too hardly is seen smiling like his mother never does. A smile man how much does it costs to just show some love ?”

What are your thoughts on netizens‘ reaction to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest family spotting at the airport? Tell us in the space below.

