Hello and welcome to Lovesutra once again! Today we would be talking about ‘morning s*x’. Yes, that’s right. The taboo of not discussing or uttering the word ‘s*x’ is gone and now be it us the ladies or the men we both can talk about it freely with each other and to other people as well. It’s a topic that’s related to receiving and giving pleasure, so why the hell not?! Today we bring to you the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan had subtly admitted that ‘morning s*x’ is best and we would talk about how it can be beneficial for us (for the ladies) *wink*!

Well, it’s not only Bollywood diva Kareena, but also Hollywood star Kim Kardashian had admitted in her show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. At that time she was in a relationship with actor Pete Davidson, and she could be heard saying that ‘morning s*x’ is the best s*x she ever had! So, to all those who are a fan of some early morning action, scroll below to read our take on it!

On Koffee With Karan, when Kareena Kapoor Khan had come with Priyanka Chopra to grace the show, she had given a subtle hint about her morning s*x while discussing flirtatious fun post-marriage. She had said, “Well, I had a lovely morning so that should say.” It had left Karan Johar in splits but we loved her answer! Who wouldn’t want to start their day with an intimate morning with your partner? As we all know s*x releases happy hormones and can make your stress choo mantar, then who would say no to that?

Coffee might make you start your day fresh but do you know what’s better than a cup of coffee? Morning s*x! (Not for the single people, sorry!) We tend to get busy right after we wake up, so having a morning quickie might help us to relax our hormones and stress levels to start and finish our days much better. And well, it’s just not me who thinks this, it has also been clinically proven. Don’t trust me?

Here are a few unbelievable benefits that you can get from your morning s*x:

Your body is already all set to have the morning s*x. Well, that’s because early in the morning the estrogen and testosterone levels stay at peak, and the more your hormone levels are higher, the more energized you would feel.

And adding to the hormone department, your male partners are mostly ready even more than you as they get the maximum er*ction in the morning. Why? The same, because of the higher testosterone level!

Who doesn’t like to have a cuddly morning? And if you feel like your partner isn’t cuddling you anymore, then try having morning s*x with him, it will bring both of you closer as s*x produces oxytocin which is also known as ‘cuddle hormone’!

Want to start your day stress-free? Well, have a morning s*x! Having a great climax just before entering into your work mode will make your mood lighter and give you more energy to work! So, great morning s*x = great mood = great work!

Missed gym this morning? Having a quickie with your partner as s*x can also work as wonders to burn calories. As per a study mentioned in Healthline, s*x burns about 5 calories per minute. So you can have your count!

And did I mention that morning s*x can make you look younger? Yes, that’s right. A good s*x can bring back your glow!

Well, being a woman, I would want to have all of that, just that I have to do a sleepover with my partner next time to get these results. Lol! However, morning s*x can never get old, and you can spice up your s*x game in your bedroom as you like. So it will never be boring either.

Try it and let us know would you agree with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kim Kardashian on this matter?

