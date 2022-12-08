Deepika Padukone never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. Be it her red carpet looks, movie wardrobe, airport looks or city sightings, the diva always leaves an impression with her sartorial style on her fans. Earlier today, DP appeared for the song launch of ‘Cirkus’ wearing a Fuchsia pink tailored suit and stole the show with her chic outfit giving a run to supermodels for their money. Scroll below to see her pictures.

Deepika is super popular on social media with over 70 million followers on Instagram. She has not become a global fashion icon and has represented India at various events internationally and making us all proud with her achievements. Now talking about her latest appearance, the beauty was spotted wearing a head to toe fuchsia pink look and it’s perfect to steal the limelight at a day event.

Deepika Padukone’s stylist Shaleena Nathani took to her Instagram to share pictures of the actress from Cirkus’ song launch earlier today. The Pathaan actress wore an oversized double breasted blazer in Fuchsia colour by Polish designer Magda Butrym and paired it with matching coloured wide-leg tailored pants.

Deepika Padukone’s blazer is worth $2065 which would come around Rs in INR 1,70,126 and pants are worth $1100 which would come around Rs 90,625 in INR.

The actress went with subtle glam to complement the look with pink smokey eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lips. She finished the look with loads of highlighter on her face accentuating her facial features.

Deepika accessorised the look with statement diamond rings and earrings and donned a high ponytail to complete the look.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Like DietSabya would say, she served the LEWK and how.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone’s pink look from head to toe? Tell us in the space below.

