Celebrities love staying in the news and for the same, they make sure to make appearances in shows and films, be spotted by the paps, make statements and show off what they are doing in their personal life on social media. While many times it’s a conscious effort on their part to be in the news, actresses like Malaika Arora, Uorfi Javed, Janhvi Kapoor and many, many more make it to the headlines owing to their fashion.

Today, we decided to go back in time and bring you a video where Malaika make the headlines when her blouse opened while performing. And let us tell you she had planned that wardrobe malfunction. Don’t trust us? Scroll below to know the entire incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While surfing the net, we came across a 2015 video of Malaika Arora (via dailymotion) performing on sets for the reality talent show India’s Got Talent. The bombshell of Bollywood co-judged the show along with Karna Johar and Kirron Kher. As per past articles and the video, in the IGT season 6 episode, which went on air on April 18, 2015, began as any routine episode shot. But everything went for a toss when she hit the stage for a special performance to Dabangg’s Munni Badnaam.

As per the video, all started well with Malaika Arora impressing all present on sets with her moves while dressed in a green ensemble. Amidst co-judges Karan Johar, Kirron Kher and the audience applauds, Malaika suffered a sudden wardrobe malfunction. The dori of her choli came unstrung on her back, leaving all stunned and her running backstage – leaving all stunned.

However, moments later she appeared back on stage but this time slaying in a stunning white number. This appearance left everyone shocked as to what exactly happened. It was then that the Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer revealed it was all a prank. Check out the video documenting the incident here:

So who was this doppelgänger? The lady who helped Malaika Arora with the prank was her lookalike named Pooja. Besides being an ardent fan of Malaika and her dancing style, she was also a good dancer.

Did you fall prey to this stunt by Malla when it aired? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Malaika Arora & Ayushmann Khurranas ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ Ruining Classic Slammed By A Pakistani Actor, Says “Nazia Hassan Must Be Turning In Her Grave”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News