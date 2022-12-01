Ahead of the release of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero, the makers dropped a sizzling item song titled ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ featuring Malaika Arora. The groovy song has been topping the charts and taking social media by storm ever since it was released. However, currently, the song has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as a Pakistani actor has slammed the makers for recreating the classic cult.

Crooned by Zahrah S Khan and Altamash Faridi, Aap Jaisa Koi is re-created by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is the redux version of Aap Jaisa Koi, by Nazia Hassan, from the film Qurbani, originally pictured on Zeenat Aman.

Coming back, Pakistan actor Adnan Siddiqui recently took to Twitter to slam Malaika Arora’s new item song and bash the makers for re-creating it. Siddiqui said that even re-creation requires talent. He wrote, “Is there something in the air that the world has suddenly developed a penchant for ruining perfect classics? Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave. #AapJaisaKoi nahi…”

Soon after his Tweet went viral, netizens lent their support. Commenting on his tweet, a user wrote, “Adnan bhai, you are absolutely spot on, I’ve just messaged @zoheb_hassan exactly the same…This is pathetic rendition of an immortal classic number by the late stunning Nazia Hassan ji is absolutely atrocious..” While another said, “Exactly it’s a disgrace just shows ppl lack own initiative & lack skill knowledge in writing. It’s easier to copy others fine tune the music. Lack of creativity. Likhne wale mar gaye.”

Is there something in the air that the world has suddenly developed a penchant for ruining perfect classics? Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave. #AapJaisaKoi nahi.. — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) November 28, 2022

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat is all set to hit the screens on December 2, 2022, i.e., tomorrow. M

Meanwhile, Malaika was recently making headlines for her fake pregnancy rumours with boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor and the couple took to social media to dismiss the same.

What are your thoughts on the film-makers re-created the OG cult classic song? Do let us know your thoughts below. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

