Bollywood’s favourite couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently became proud parents to a baby girl. Several B-town celebs and fans congratulated the happy couple as they welcomed a new member into the family. Amidst this inside photos of Alia and Ranbir’s home is now going viral.

Ranlia’s home Vastu is filled with natural light and looks classic and modern at the same time. The leaked photos reveal how both pay tribute to the late actor & Ranbir’s grandfather Raj Kapoor at their stunning Mumbai apartment. Scroll down to see the pictures.

The inside pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s home Vaastu were shared on Reddit by the account Bolly Blinds N Gossip. It reveals how their home initially looked extravagant and spacious with impressive hallways and floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows.

Later pictures reveal how the celebrity couple turned their apartment into a cosy house with lots of family pictures and memorabilia. A portrait of Raj Kapoor was hung in the couple’s study room. Interestingly, a jersey with Brahmastra actor’s favourite number ‘8’ also sits proudly inside a frame that is hung on one of the walls. The couple also proudly displayed a bunch of awards they had won over the years on a shelf. There is also a wooden ceiling-to-floor exclusive bar unit.

The rest of the home has a pristine environment with lots of whites, blacks and browns and expansive, well-lit spaces. The wooden floors are in contrast against stark white walls, while lots of plants and greenery infuse the space with warmth. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also has another house in Mumbai, Krishna Raj, which was recently renovated.

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir married at Vastu in April this year. The couple was joined by close friends from Bollywood and their family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, at the intimate ceremony.

